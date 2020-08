Según un experto, el coronavirus podría controlarse en tres semanas ¿Cómo?

BOSTON MA. - MARCH 4: Dr. Paul Biddinger, Vice Chair for Emergency Preparedness in the Dept. of Emergency Medicine at MGH and Dr. Davidson Hamer, BU Professor of Global Health and Medicine, listen as Dr. Michael Mina, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Assistant Professor in Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard, speak before the Joint Committee on Public Health hearing to address the stateÕs continued preparedness for the coronavirus on March 4, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)